Family of man killed during standoff with Fayetteville police confused about case



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Family members of a man shot and killed at the end of a standoff with Fayetteville police are outraged following news officers did not secure a rifle found at the scene.

Interim Police Chief Anthony Kelly said Patrick Gatson, 32, grabbed a rifle that was lying on a bed during the March 16 standoff. Kelly said officers had previous gone through that apartment and cleared the rifle but did not secure it before leaving the unit.

Gatson’s mother, sister and brother met with Kelly and detectives Thursday afternoon.

They said they are still confused about the facts of the case.

“They said ‘There’s no gun in there. He don’t have a gun. We got several pictures. It’s a slow go,’” said Jerald Kennon, Gatson’s brother.

The eight-hour standoff occurred at apartments on Sycamore Court. Officers attempted arrest Gatson on outstanding warrants when he barricaded himself in the apartments.

He eventually hid in the attic, which connected to three other units.

Police now say during the ordeal, an officer found a rifle in an apartment adjacent to Gatson’s.

“The officer cleared the rifle, placed it on a bed in that apartment and continued searching for Gatson,” Kelly said.

Gatson pursued the officers after picking up the rifle.

Family members said Gatson was shot multiple times, at least once in the head and once in the chest.

Gatson’s mother, Andra, believes her son would still be alive if police had secured the gun.

“I believe it didn’t even have to go that far, if they just let me talk to him because he kept asking to speak to me,” she said.

Kelly said the officers that shot Gatson did not know that the weapon was cleared.

Reflecting back on the situation now, family members said the scene was chaotic and they’re still searching for the truth.

“The second captain came in, I guess his shift must have changed and everything went straight to hell. You didn’t know who was in charge,” Andra Gatson said.

Kelly clearly stated Wednesday night that if Gatson had not obtained the weapon, officers would not have used deadly force.

There are now four officers on administrative duty following last week’s incident.

The SBI is also investigating this case.