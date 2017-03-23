Future of Princeville Elementary to be discussed at meeting Thursday night

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The classroom should be a place young children can forget about their stresses outside of school. But that‘s been a tough thing to do for almost six months for some students at Princeville Elementary.

“Just giving them a little bit of extra love every day and knowing when they come here they’re safe” is an important thing to do for the kids said teacher Hannah Rountree.

The boards are still up and many homes are still abandoned.

The ferocious force of hurricane Matthew’s floods has all but decimated Princeville.

“While we have made some progress there is a lot to be done,” said Annette Walker, the school’s principal.

Around 140 students district-wide are still living in temporary housing. Seventy-three of them are Princeville Elementary students commuting now from four surrounding counties. The students have close to a two-hour round-trip to a temporary school in Tarboro.

“We have new forms coming in daily of children [moving] either to another hotel [or] to another family member’s home, so it has been a challenge” said transportation assistant Rhonda Wainright.

The other challenge is whether the permanent school will re-open. It all depends on whether the minimum amount of students – 100 – returns.

“Being away from home for anybody is hard, so I know being away from home now for them is extra hard,” said Rountree.

Princeville Elementary already had one unfortunate twist of fate.

The school was under construction in 1999 when Hurricane Floyd flooded it. Princeville, a town founded by freed slaves, bounced back. But doing it again is a daunting and questionable task.

“It was crushing to know that once again that town was having to go through such an ordeal because you don’t bounce back overnight. It took them years to get back going and get to a good place and a better place…and then here they go again” said Walker.

Administrators have spent the last few weeks polling parents to see who is planning to return. There is an informational meeting is tonight at 7 at Martin Millennium Academy.