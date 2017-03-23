Goldsboro man accused of raping teen girl, fleeing to Tennessee in stolen truck

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man has been arrested and charged with raping a 15-year-old girl and then stealing a truck to avoid capture, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mark Alan Clark, 28, of 716 Ditchbank Road, stole a truck in Johnston County when deputies attempted to make contact with him regarding a report of sexual activity involving a teen girl in eastern Wayne County.

Deputies had originally responded to the area in regards to a report that a 15-year-old girl allegedly had sex with a 28-year-old man. The teen was transported to Wayne/UNC Health Care to be examined. It was then that deputies learned Clark was the man connected to the alleged crime.

When deputies attempted to contact Clark, he stole a truck in Johnston County and drove to Tennessee. He was stopped in Nashville and arrested on charges of statutory rape of a child less than or equal to 15 years old, four felony charges including breaking and/or entering motor vehicle, larceny of motor vehicle, and damage to personal property. The rape charge was filed in Wayne County and the others were filed in Johnston County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Clark was taken into custody in Nashville on the Wayne County charge. He waived extradition and was sent back to North Carolina where he’s currently being held in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond on the rape charge and $20,000 bond on the Johnston County charges.

More charges are expected to be filed in Wayne County, the sheriff’s office said.