Grand jury indicts man accused of killing parents, dissolving bodies in acid

Joel Michael Guy, Jr.

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knox County Grand Jury returned indictments for a Baton Rouge man that was arrested for killing and dismembering his parents.

Joel Michael Guy, Jr., 28, was charged in the killing of his parents Joel Michael Guy, Sr., 61, and Lisa Guy, 55, at their West Knox County home in November.

Wednesday, a Knox County Grand Jury indicted Joel Guy, Jr. on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of abusing a corpse and two counts of felony murder.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they believe Joel Guy, Sr. and Lisa Guy were murdered between November 25 and November 26 at their home on Goldenview Lane.

Investigators said both suffered vicious stab wounds, as well as dismemberment. Their remains were found in multiple rooms in the house.

The sheriff’s office said Joel Michael Guy, Jr. placed portions of the remains in an acid-based solution in an attempt to destroy evidence.

He was arrested on November 29 at his apartment complex in Baton Rouge and is being held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a $2 million bond.

