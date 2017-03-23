HB2 signed into law 1 year ago today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today is an important milestone for one of North Carolina’s most infamous laws.

House Bill 2 quickly became a national topic when it was passed one year ago today.

For the lawmakers CBS North Carolina spoke with this week, hitting the one year mark leaves some disappointed and others confident.

Today, a few events will happen in Raleigh in regards to HB2.

At noon, experts on the bill will speak at a luncheon at the North Carolina Association of Educators building. They’re expected to discuss the law, its impact and where things may go from here.

At the General Assembly, opponents of HB2 will drop off flip-flops for lawmakers who they feel broke their campaign promises to fully repeal the bill.

The flip-flop drop will call out four lawmakers, including Rep. Chris Malone (R-Wake).

CBS North Carolina spoke to two lawmakers about their thoughts on year after HB2.

“When I started seeing this in the national media and then the international media…North Carolina is becoming the butt of late night comedy jokes, I was sure that we would make some progress on this. So the fact that we’ve got to one year and haven’t fixed it, you know I have to say I’m a little disappointed,” said House Minority Leader Darren Jackson (D-Wake).

Sen. Ralph Hise (R-Mitchell) shared a different viewpoint.

“We’ve managed to keep the fight up within this state for a year and stand firm. We’re hoping that other states, such as Texas, are getting ready to join us in this,” he said.

While efforts to fully repeal HB2 have failed, just this week, a Democratic state senator filed for another attempt to repeal it, but it does include some provisions.