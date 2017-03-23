NC funeral home director, gospel singer indicted on sex charges

LITTLETON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina funeral director has been indicted on 10 sexual offenses involving children.

The Daily Herald of Roanoke Rapids reports a grand jury this week returned indictments for indecent liberties with a child and statutory sexual offense by an adult against 62-year-old Harold Massey.

Massey was arrested earlier this year and charged with 50 counts of indecent liberties with a minor and 31 counts of statutory sexual offense. Authorities in Halifax County said the charges stem from a six-year period beginning in 2006, when the child involved was 7 years old.

It wasn’t immediately clear what would happen on the remaining charges.

Massey operates Massey Funeral Home. His website describes him as an “accomplished musician” best known for gospel music.