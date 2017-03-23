NC sex offender who had case heard by Supreme Court arrested for sex offender violations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A convicted sex offender, whose challenge of North Carolina’s requirement that he wear a GPS monitoring bracelet was heard by the Supreme Court, now faces three charges after his arrest Wednesday in New Hanover County.

Torrey Dale Grady, 38, was charged with three sex offender violations – verification of registration information violation, failure to change address and failure to register as a sex offender. His bond was set at $50,000.

In 2013, Grady was ordered to start wearing a GPS bracelet 24 hours a day so officials could track his movements. Grady challenged the requirement in court.

The Supreme Court ruled in March 2015 that the state’s highest court should have considered Grady’s argument that having to wear the ankle bracelet violates his constitutional rights. The justices said that lower courts should determine whether wearing the bracelet is an unreasonable search under the Fourth Amendment.

According to the NC sex offender registry, Grady was convicted of second-degree sex offense in 1997 and served more than five years in prison.

He also was convicted of indecent liberties with a 15-year-old in 2006. He served more than two years in prison in that case.

