NC veteran’s dogs on ‘death row’ to get new hearing

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A pair of dogs have spent seven months on death row, convicted of killing three goats and a cat.

Initially, the case seemed open and shut for an Ionia County judge. But a new attorney came to the aid of the dog owners and previously unheard evidence convinced the judge to hold a new hearing, giving the dogs a shot at release.

Susan Vamvakias’ son, Allen Hustin, is a U.S. Army veteran who served two tours of duty in Iraq and who was awarded the Purple Heart. When he returned home to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he lives with his active-duty wife and three sons, he struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder — as do about 10 percent of combat veterans. He contacted the Wounded Warrior Project, which suggested he try dogs as a therapy. Soon, he had two pit bull mixed-breed dogs named Mario and Luigi.

His mother said the dogs, which are registered with the Army, helped Hustin adjust to life after Iraq.

“He’s a really good man and he doesn’t deserve this and he needs his dogs,” Vamvakias said.

For two and a half years, the dogs lived with the family, which includes three sons, ages 3, 6 and 9.

JUDGE: COMMON SENSE TO THINK DOGS KILLED GOATS

Then, during a visit to grandma’s home on Peck Lake Road in Ionia in July 2016, the dogs escaped a fenced-in yard during a thunderstorm.

Vamvakias said she called Ionia Animal Control and the dogs were found a few miles away in a pen where the goats had been killed. They were seized by officials.

“I was horrified when they said they were going to be destroyed,” Vamvakias said. “It was unreal.”

The family represented themselves in court for a show cause hearing — dogs do not get court-appointed attorneys.

In the end, Ionia County District Court Judge Raymond Voet said the situation was comparable to walking into a room and finding a dead body and someone in a gun with their hand. The judge said it is common sense to believe that the person with the gun did it rather than “some other beast or spaceship or car driving by.”

In January, a circuit court judge affirmed the decision.

NEW ATTORNEY TAKES CASE

But then Detroit attorney and animal activist Celeste Dunn became aware of the case and took it on pro bono.

“People can’t afford to defend their dogs and that breaks my heart,” Dunn said.

She says there is relevant evidence that challenges the prosecution’s timeline and its lack of physical evidence. That evidence, she said, comes from people who are employed by the county but were never called to testify.

“The dogs are found in the pen with the goats, but we’ve done an investigation that has determined that they did not kill the goats,” Dunn said.

Unlike a trial where people are accused of a crime, a show cause hearing to challenge a county order to destroy a dog considered dangerous puts the burden of proof on the dog owners to show why the dog should be spared. So in court last July, the Ionia County prosecutor had no legal obligation to present evidence.

“All then the original trial judge heard was: The dogs were found in a pen with dead goats,” Dunn said. “As if the other evidence from the county investigators did not exist.”

COULD COYOTES BE AT FAULT?

The defense points out that Ionia County was on alert at the time the dogs were killed because it was believed coyotes were killing pets in Kent and Ionia counties, which 24 Hour News 8 reported.

The judge did previously note that despite the fact that the goats had their throats torn out, there was no blood on the dogs. Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler told 24 Hour News 8 that dogs often clean themselves after eating.

Family members say the dogs wouldn’t attack other animals.

“They’ve been around chickens and goats and rabbits and calves and they never bothered anything,” Vamvakias said of the dogs. “They are just very loving, good animals.”

But the prosecutor says dogs can turn on a dime for no apparent reason.

ATTORNEY: TIMELINE DOESN’T ADD UP

Perhaps more detrimental to the prosecution’s case is the timeline put together by the county’s own investigators.

“These goats had been deceased for at least eight to 10 hours by Ionia County’s own consulting veterinarian,” Dunn said. “They could have only gotten into that pen within about 45 minutes prior to them being found.”

Dunn said shelter manager Robin Anderson had been the primary investigator, but the county never called her even though she was in the courthouse at the time of the hearing — unbeknownst to the dog owners.

Butler, the prosecutor, said he had no obligation to call any witnesses and questions the validity of a report about time of death by a veterinarian who may or may not have any expertise in the field.

NEW HEARING GRANTED

The judge who heard the case said on Wednesday that he believed a new hearing was in order.

“It was a really great day,” Vamvakias said “Finally, somebody’s listening.”

“I’m very excited and thrilled that we are able to present all the evidence that I’m very confident will exonerate these dogs,” Dunn said.

The prosecutor says he gets no joy from this case, but that it is his duty to protect the public from dangerous animals. He says even if the judge finds the dogs did not kill the goats. there is still a case to made that dogs on the loose should be put down.

The new hearing is set for April 17.