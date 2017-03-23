Police name suspects in Fayetteville needle-threat thefts

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are searching for two men after a pair of February thefts in which suspected thieves threatened Fayetteville store employees with hypodermic needles they said were contaminated, police said.

Police believe the two thefts were unrelated, they said Thursday.

On Feb. 16, a man went into the Walmart on Skibo Road, picked up a backpack, filled it with items and tried to leave, according to police.

When an employee approached the man as he tried to leave, he brandished a hypodermic needled and threatened to stab the employee, saying he had a disease that could be transmitted by the needle, police said.

Investigators suspect Brian Gregory Graham, 28, of the theft, police said. He has outstanding warrants for robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony possession of stolen goods, police said.

Two days later, a man and a woman tried to walk out of the Home Depot on Skibo Road with two drills, according to authorities.

When an employee tried to stop them, the man produced a hypodermic needle and threatened to stab the employee, saying he had a disease that could be transmitted by the needle, police said.

Police have accused James Pete Allen of the Home Depot theft, charging him with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of stolen goods and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police are asking anyone who knows where either man is to call Det. M. Laramie with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-1539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.