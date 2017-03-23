Police seek 2 for questioning in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they’re seeking two people in connection with a February shooting. Two others are already in custody, they say.

Police are asking the public to help them find Kesan Markes Cook, 19, and Chrishawn Johnson.

David Dotson, of the 3500 block of Carlson Bay Circle, was shot Feb. 16.

Dotson was in his apartment when people entered the apartment and began shooting, police have said. He was hit by multiple gunshots, according to authorities.

Detectives released images and video of potential suspects and a vehicle of interest, which they released. They believed the vehicle was a Chevrolet Traverse with a dark-tinted window.

Investigators want to interview Cook and Johnson as part of their investigation into the shooting of David Dotson. Cook is also wanted on charges of felony obstruction of justice, resisting a public officer and identity theft, police said.

Police are asking Cook’s friends and family to convince him to give himself up.

Authorities said they were looking for Johnson on Feb. 28, but only announced they are looking for Cook on Thursday. When they announced they were looking for Johnson, police said they also wanted to speak with Tavone Simmons, 21. On Thursday, police said they’re no longer looking for Simmons.

Instead, he’s in the Cumberland County Detention Center, where he’s facing charges including attempted first-degree murder, according to online records.

Also charged in the case is Pierre Marquis Russ, of the 6500 block of Brookstone Lane in Fayetteville, who is also facing charges including attempted first-degree murder.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call Detective G. Watson at (910) 303-9554 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.