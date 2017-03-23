Sanford school cancels class over flu concerns

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Sanford private school canceled school for Thursday and Friday after 40 students exhibited flu-like symptoms over the past few days.

Lee Christian Schools, which has programs for infants and classes up through 12th grade, will have its buildings sanitized while students and staff are out, school head Don Payne said.

Payne made the comments to CBS North Carolina from his home where he is also battling the flu.

He said the school didn’t want to take any chances and hopes the break will allow students to get past the contagious stage of the virus.

The school has 380 students which means roughly 10 percent of the student body was affected.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.