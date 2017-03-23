School officials ponder rebuilding Princeville Elementary

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday, Edgecombe County school officials told dozens of parents they can’t make a decision on building a new Princeville Elementary School until they’re certain they have the students to fill it.

Since Hurricane Matthew, the elementary school has been shut down.

“It breaks my heart, because I really want my kids to go back to Princeville,” said Olympia Fleming.

Fleming had two students at Princeville Elementary School. When Matthew hit, her family was forced out of their home.

Destroyed by feet of flood waters during Hurricane Matthew, the building still sits empty.

Principal Annette Walker said that for five months her students and teachers have worked out of a temporary space in the district-owned Bridgers Building.

Thursday, dozens of Princeville Elementary families and faculty hoped for answers on when they might be able to go back to their building.

Superintendent John D. Farrelly told parents and teachers Thursday that Edgecombe County school officials want to rebuild but can’t make a final decision until they know they have at least 125 students to fill the seats.

Farrelly said a few families have moved from the Princeville area, so officials are looking for commitments from parents that their children will show up when school begins at the end of summer.

Fleming said Princeville is her home and she is going to stay.

“I hope one day we get to be together again,” she said.

School officials said they’re hoping to have an answer for parents by May.