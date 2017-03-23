Teen found shot to death behind NC elementary school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified a body that was found near the baseball field behind Allenbrook Elementary Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say a man, later identified as 18-year-old Tyshaud Nikese Brown, was found dead with a fatal gunshot wound around 1:24 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are conducting a homicide investigation near the school on Allenbrook Drive in west Charlotte.

According to CMPD, no students are involved.

Wednesday afternoon, Brown’s mother spoke to WBTV off-camera. She said her son left the house Tuesday evening around 7 and never came home. She reported him missing Wednesday morning. She says when she saw the police activity not far from her house, she knew her son was gone.

Jeremy Thomasson, Brown’s best friend, told WBTV they played football together at West Mecklenburg High School. He says Brown was a receiver. Thomasson was woken up with the news this morning.

“I was broken because my best friend is gone. We were real close. But stuff happens,” Thomasson said.

For hours, CMPD officers canvassed the area around the school as students and teachers waited inside.

“They said all of us have to go inside. We can’t come back outside until and then they put us on lock down,” one child said.

Police say that the homicide is not associated with the school. People living in the neighborhood nearby were shocked to see the activity so close to the school.

“That should be a place where you see school buses, but no cop cars,” a neighbor said.

CMPD has yet to release any information about a possible suspect. Thomasson begs anyone with information to come forward.

“Someone knows something,” he said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.