Teen girl charged in Durham murder found dead in cell, sheriff’s office says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenage girl charged with murder in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in July 2016 was found dead in her cell at the Durham County Detention Facility Thursday morning, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Uniece Fennell, 17, was found unresponsive in her cell at approximately 3:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. Paramedics responded to her cell and pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, her cause of death was suicide.

Fennell, who was 16 years old at the time, was arrested on July 26, 2016 in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Andre Bond on July 10. Bond was shot in the 2000 block of Woodview Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joseph Kendell Jr., 21, was also arrested with Fennell and charged with murder.

Investigators also charged Demonte Christopher, 18, with murder.

Investigators said the victim and suspects knew each other.

In addition to the murder charge, Fennell was indicted for discharging a weapon into an occupied residence and discharging a firearm with a pattern of street gang activity, according to the sheriff’s office. Those indictments were filed on Aug. 4, 2016.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office will notify the State Bureau of Investigation of Fennell’s death, as well as the State Medical Examiner. These actions are standard protocol, the sheriff’s office said.

Once the investigation and autopsy is complete, the information will be sent to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.