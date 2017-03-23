Teen girl sexually assaulted at NC middle school by 2 students, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by two students at Whitewater Middle School Thursday, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the teen was sexually assaulted by two male students at the school on Running Rapids Road.

Police say the two male juveniles are students at the school and have been identified.

Officers say charges are pending.

Under North Carolina law, the names of all three juveniles will not be released because they are all under the age of 16.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (704) 336-4466.