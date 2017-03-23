Warrant: NC man charged with rape had ties to Durham, was ‘obsessed’ with victim

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) — A Hampstead man was “obsessed” with a Topsail Beach woman he’s accused of forcibly taking from her home and sexually assaulting, according to documents filed in Pender County court.

Kevin Glenn Carter, 52, is charged with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sexual offense, first-degree kidnapping, sexual battery, felonious restraint, felony breaking and/or entering, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, assault by strangulation, and felony possession of stolen property in the Dec. 21, 2016 alleged kidnapping.

Detectives began their investigation after a passerby called 911 on Dec. 22 reporting a woman with minimal clothing was wandering on the side of U.S. 17 in Hampstead claiming to have been kidnapped, according to an affidavit requesting a search warrant in the case.

During an interview at a hospital, the woman told detectives she and Carter, who she had briefly dated previously, saw one another at a party in Topsail Beach. She added they spoke briefly before he left.

She then said when she returned home she found Carter inside, and provided a disturbing account of the nearly 12 hours she was allegedly held against her will.

“She reported that Carter, who she claimed was wearing all black clothing and black workers gloves with yellow writing, grabbed her by the collar of her dress and pulled her inside her home forcibly,” the document states. During the investigation, detectives determined someone had broken in through a side window of the home.

Carter then physically assaulted the woman and threatened her with a serrated knife before using plastic zip-ties to tie her to a post in her home, according to the document. A short time later, Carter allegedly bound the woman’s hands with thick strips of electric tape, put her in his truck, and took her to “family property” off Sloop Point Road where he sexually assaulted her. With her hands still bound, she was then forced to lie next to Carter as he slept, the document states.

The next morning, Carter released the woman at a church near the location she was spotted.

Investigators were later contacted by a “close friend” of Carter, who said Carter “was obsessed [with the woman],” and believed there was a relationship even though his friends had tried to convince him the woman’s feelings were not mutual, the document states.

Warrants were obtained for Carter’s arrest, and with assistance of the U.S. Marshals he was found hiding in a Durham home on Feb 23.

Carter is being held in the Pender County Detention Center with bail set at $2 million.

