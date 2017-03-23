Will injuries limit Tar Heels in the Sweet 16?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WNCN) — The Tar Heels are in Memphis, Tennessee, for their Sweet 16 match-up against Butler, but did they bring a fully-healthy team?

When the injury bug bites, it usually bites hard, and that’s exactly what happened to North Carolina this season.

One of the team’s best players — junior point-guard Joel Berry — went down with an ankle injury in Carolina’s first game of the NCAA Tournament. He was able to return to that game against Texas Southern, and even start the following game against Arkansas. But, between the team’s second-round game and the Sweet 16 showdown, Berry was forced to wear a walking-boot on that injured ankle. Even though this is a scary injury for fans, the Tar Heels’ star player says he expects to be just fine.

“I’m not worried about it,” the junior guard said. “I feel pretty good, and I’m confident about it. I still have a little bruising around my ankle bone, but that’s expected, and once that goes away I’ll be back to 100 percent.”

We’ll see just how effective Berry can be when the Tar Heels take the court against Butler at 7:09 p.m. Friday night.

The game will air on CBS North Carolina.