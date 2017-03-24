1 shot outside Legends Nightclub in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in a parking lot outside Legends Nightclub in downtown Raleigh Friday morning, according to Raleigh police.

Police responded to a shooting call just before 3:30 a.m. in a parking lot on Harrington Street outside the club, which is located at 330 W. Hargett St.

Raleigh police are investigating reports from witnesses that the shooting started as a result of a fight.

Police did not release the name or condition of the victim. They were only able to say that the victim was a man and was transported to the hospital.

No one is in custody at this time and the shooting is under investigation.

