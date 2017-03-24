Autopsy backs up Cumberland County Sheriff’s take on man’s death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An autopsy backs up the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office statement that a man involved in a standoff killed himself and was not fatally shot by deputies.

Sheriff Ennis Wright said 52-year-old Van Williams died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a domestic incident along Summerwinds Roads on February 1.

Deputies had responded to a residence where authorities said Williams exchanged gunfire with a deputy before running inside a mobile home. Williams was later found dead in the home.

However, a death certificate obtained March 6 by CBS North Carolina said Williams was “shot by police” and listed his manner of death as a homicide.

But an autopsy report released March 22 states Williams death was a suicide.

He sustained two gunshot wounds – one to the head and one to the chest.

The autopsy says the bullet wound to the chest was survivable but the head wound was “was immediately fatal.”

Williams’ head wound was caused by a smaller caliber bullet while a hollow-point, larger caliber bullet was responsible for the chest wound.

The head wound was suffered through the back of the mouth. Williams was shot in the right side of his chest.

The deputy involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

He returned to regular duty after the Sheriff’s Office’s internal investigation concluded the shooting was justified.

The SBI says they hope to have their investigation complete soon.