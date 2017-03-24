Bill avoiding companies boycotting Israel clears NC House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House members want to prevent state pension funds and other money from being invested in companies that are boycotting Israel.

The House voted Thursday for legislation directing the State Treasurer’s Office to avoid investments in these companies and divest when necessary.

The bill also would prevent government contracts with companies in a “Boycott, Divest, Sanction” movement designed to pressure Israel when it comes to the cause of Palestinians.

More than a dozen states have similar laws, and bill sponsor Rep. Jon Hardister of Greensboro read a letter during debate from Jewish federations supporting the proposal.

Rep. Philip Lehman of Durham said he supports Israel but saw no compelling reason for the state to get involved in foreign relations.

The bill passed 88-21 and goes to the Senate.