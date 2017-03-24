Boyfriend of murdered Spring Lake mom charged in her death

By Published:

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – The boyfriend of a Spring Lake mom found shot to death has been charged with first-degree murder in her death, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

CLICK FOR PHOTOS OF MCKINNON, FOXX AND THE SCENE

Jeffrey Lynn McKinnon Jr. was named a person of interest in the death of Jennifer Foxx. She was found dead in front of her Spring Lake mobile home on Britania Road early Tuesday.

RELATED: Mother of 2 found dead outside Spring Lake home

The 34-year-old mother of two had been shot several times, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives located McKinnon Thursday and interviewed him in connection with the shooting.

McKinnon was Foxx’s boyfriend and roommate.

Around 1:40 p.m. Friday, McKinnon was charged with first-degree murder and transported to the Cumberland County Jail.

He is being held without bond until his first scheduled court appearance on March 27.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s