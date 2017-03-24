Boyfriend of murdered Spring Lake mom charged in her death

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – The boyfriend of a Spring Lake mom found shot to death has been charged with first-degree murder in her death, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jeffrey Lynn McKinnon Jr. was named a person of interest in the death of Jennifer Foxx. She was found dead in front of her Spring Lake mobile home on Britania Road early Tuesday.

The 34-year-old mother of two had been shot several times, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives located McKinnon Thursday and interviewed him in connection with the shooting.

McKinnon was Foxx’s boyfriend and roommate.

Around 1:40 p.m. Friday, McKinnon was charged with first-degree murder and transported to the Cumberland County Jail.

He is being held without bond until his first scheduled court appearance on March 27.