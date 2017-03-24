Fayetteville police name suspect in deadly drive-by shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police named the suspect in a March 22 drive-by shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead.

Police issued a warrant for Jerome Wayne Jones Jr., 26.

Jones was last associated with an address along the 900 block of Chesterfield Drive, police said.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting was reported around 5:46 p.m. along the 1300 block of Turnpike Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a male victim was walking along the 1300 block of Turnpike Road when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside the victim and an occupant of the vehicle began firing shots at the victim,” police said.

One of the gunshots hit Jason McKnight in the head.

McKnight was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).