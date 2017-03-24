Fayetteville teacher who stepped on American flag resigns

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cumberland County teacher suspended for stepping on the American flag in class resigned after the superintendent recommended the teacher’s contract not be renewed.

Lee Francis was teaching at Massey Hill Classical High School when he was photographed last year stepping on the American flag during a lesson about the First Amendment.

The photo of Francis standing on the flag picture spread widely on social media, resulted in a large backlash against Francis. He said he and his family have even received death threats.

Francis was initially suspended for 10 days without pay after the incident. His appeal was denied by the school board only to have Francis then assigned to warehouse duty in November.

Cumberland County Superintendent Frank Till recommended Francis’ contract not be renewed for the 2017-18 school year. Till said stepping on the American flag is not in the curriculum.

Francis resigned on March 21, school system officials confirmed to CBS North Carolina.