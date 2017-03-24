First black frat holds convention in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh is playing host this weekend to more than 2,000 members of the nation’s first black fraternity who are in town for their annual southeastern region convention.

Alpha Phi Alpha members began their convention by gathering on Halifax Mall following a “silent walk” from Memorial Hall to protest all forms of discrimination.

Although the walk was technically a protest – the frat’s vice president for the southeast region says his organization prefers politics to protests.

“We’re moving from protests to politics because we understand if you want to change society, it’s not about protests and being heard — it’s about a process and changing things from the ground up,” said Ronald Natson of Alpha Phi Alpha.

While on the mall, the group also held an oration contest with a number of frat members.

Natson says the contest was to show people that “not all black men are in jail and there are some black men in college who are doing intelligent things.”