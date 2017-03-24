Florida man facing charges after eating pancakes in middle of roadway

(Lakeland Police Department)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A man and his friend are facing charges after he was seen on Facebook eating pancakes in the middle of a busy Lakeland roadway on Friday.

Police received a call about the man sitting in a crosswalk of the eastbound lanes of Memorial Boulevard and Brunnell Parkway.

The caller told police the man was sitting in a chair with a small table in front of him, eating what appeared to be pancakes.

“There is a gentleman sitting in the middle of the road with a folding table, eating,” said one caller.

The next call to 911 was not as nice.

“One of the guys has got a mouth full of gold teeth, cussing everybody. It ain’t unusual, they’re fools,” said the caller.

Responding officers were unable to locate him, until a video was later posted to Facebook and shared with police.

Several people tagged the video with the suspect’s name, Kiaron Thomas, 21.

Thomas was interviewed and admitted it was a prank.

Travis Riley is a self proclaimed comedian and said the stunt was meant as a joke.

“I’m a comedian, so I just make a lot of funny videos,” said Riley.

Lakeland Police were not amused.

“I think they are stupid. It may have been a prank and it wasn’t a good idea because you’re putting other people in danger,” said Lakeland Police Sergeant Gary Gross.

Thomas’s actions prevented vehicles from moving and created an obstruction, according to police. He was charged with placing an obstruction in the roadway and disrupting the free flow of traffic.

