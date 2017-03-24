Franklin County Schools ‘aggressively’ looking to attract qualified teachers

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Franklin County School officials told CBS North Carolina they’re aggressively trying to attract qualified teachers for next school year.

Saturday, they will host a job fair at Franklinton High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with hopes of hiring about 40 teachers.

Officials said they’re in dire need of those who teach math, science and special education.

“We’ll have all of our principals there, and representatives of their schools. Hopefully, we can get some on the spot interviews and contracts signed,” Chief of Human Resources Dannie Williams said.

Franklin County Schools offer 7-percent annual supplement, $1,000 signing bonus for new teachers, $1,000 retention bonus for returning teachers, $750/course tuition reimbursement for advanced coursework, and free health, dental and life insurance for all employees.

