Heels kick up heels for charity

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 1,000 UNC students have their dancing shoes on.

They’ve been at it since 7 p.m. Friday, for the 19th annual UNC Dance Marathon.

The money raised by the charity dance-a-thon will go to Carolina For The Kids, a student-run nonprofit that supports patients and families at the UNC Children’s Hospital.

Students also spent the evening watching the Tar Heels beat Butler.

“This is, like, honestly the coolest way to start Dance Marathon because it’s like we’re all out here having a great time raising money for the kids and were watching an amazing game,” said Senior Jon Alliss.

Donations can be made directly to the group online.