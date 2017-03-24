Heels kick up heels for charity

By Published:
(Kelly Kennedy | CBS North Carolina)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 1,000 UNC students have their dancing shoes on.

They’ve been at it since 7 p.m. Friday, for the 19th annual UNC Dance Marathon.

The money raised by the charity dance-a-thon will go to Carolina For The Kids, a student-run nonprofit that supports patients and families at the UNC Children’s Hospital.

Students also spent the evening watching the Tar Heels beat Butler.

“This is, like, honestly the coolest way to start Dance Marathon because it’s like we’re all out here having a great time raising money for the kids and were watching an amazing game,” said Senior Jon Alliss.

Donations can be made directly to the group online.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s