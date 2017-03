RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police said Friday that they’ve charged a man with murder in a 2011 slaying.

Rajan Ali Grant Wilson, 28, is charged with murder in the death of Davishio Shaw, police said.

Shaw, 22, was shot in the 2400 block of Paula Street on Aug. 21, 2011.

Wilson is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.