Mom arraigned in DUI wreck that killed her 2 toddler children

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A mother who authorities say drove into an oncoming recreation vehicle while under the influence, killing two of her children, was arraigned in a West Virginia court Friday.

Siera Burgess, of Lincoln County, is facing two counts of DUI causing death and one count of DUI causing bodily injury in connection with the March 3 crash.

Burgess sat in a wheelchair during arraignment proceedings, photographs of the event show. She had been treated at Cabell Huntington Hospital for injuries sustained during the wreck.

Skylor Cooper, 3, and Sarah Lee Cooper, 1, died in the wreck.

Authorities say Burgess drove into an oncoming lane before colliding with a recreational vehicle.

Burgess’ third child received serious injuries but was last reported to be in stable physical condition.

The passengers in the recreation vehicle did not sustain serious injuries.

Burgess is being held on $2.5 million cash-only bond.

She is scheduled to reappear in court on April 3.