NC man pleads guilty to using ‘sexual gratification device’ on child

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A Morganton man faces over a decade in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree sex offense with a child Tuesday.

The offense involved a then-11-year-old girl who reported the incident to a school resource officer in January 2016. The girl said 46-year-old Marty Baird Peters had her “watch pornographic movies with him and later used a sexual gratification device to touch her private area,” court documents state.

The victim was interviewed at the Gingerbread House Child Advocacy Center, where she gave an identical narrative of what she disclosed to the resource officer.

“The defendant admitted to watching pornography with the victim and affirmed use of the device to touch her private area,” court officials say. Officials also say they found pornographic materials that Peters said were his.

Peters was given an active prison sentence of 11-20 years, which he will serve at the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

