Not all Durham residents happy about high-speed internet installation

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Contractors have been working in neighborhoods across Durham to install fiber-optic cables.

Friday, they were in Kevin Jubert’s neighborhood.

The goal is for customers to have faster internet service via Google Fiber or AT&T’s Gigapower.

But, even if they don’t want it – they have to pay for the installation.

“I’m a taxpayer so, you’re not really going to be able to get around it,” Jubert said.

The cost of the project exceeds the money Durham gets from state taxes.

In 2015, adjustments were made to cover only half of the cost of fiber installation, leaving people like Jubert to foot the bill.

“It’s not OK. It’s not fair to those who don’t want it. If you don’t want it, you shouldn’t have to be made to pay for it,” Jubert said.

Although Michael Brown hasn’t made up his mind about whether he’ll use the service but he’s OK with paying for it.

“I think it’s a neighborhood thing so I don’t mind paying my share,” Brown said. “I’m not satisfied with just one company and you have to take what they give you at the cost they give. I like options.”

City council members approved the renewal of telecommunication licenses that allows companies in the fiber optic business to continue working in Durham.

Jubert wishes that money he’s giving the city was going somewhere else.

“When you’re adding things that you either want or you don’t want on top of it, it just makes it even worse.”

The City is looking at ways to make more adjustments that could benefit taxpayers.

CBS North Carolina reached out to AT&T for comment but have not heard back yet.

