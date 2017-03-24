Raleigh restaurant sues Peace University over eviction ahead of Harris Teeter project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A popular Chinese restaurant at Seaboard Station in Raleigh says it’s being forced out by its landlord.

Peace China’s owners filled a lawsuit against their landlords, Trademark Properties and William Peace University, claiming they are being forced out of their location.

“Peace China has paid its rent on time for 10 years. It has be a good tenant. … We believe that these actions are being done in bad faith,” attorney Samuel Pinero said.

Peace China signed a 10 year lease in 2007, with the option of renewing. Trademark Properties announced a Harris Teeter grocery store and a three-level parking deck would be built somewhere at Seaboard Station by 2018.

Peace China owner Wei Zhao wants to work with the landlord to stay in his current location.

“We like to stay here as long as we can. Our goal is to be here for the next 10, 20 years. Peace China is always being a part of the community and the neighbors,” Wei Zhao said.

Customers who grabbed a bite to eat today expressed their concerns and support of the restaurant.

“This is a really nice restaurant. I think a lot of people find it fairly unique in this area. It would be great if they could work it out rather than push them out,” George Jeter said.