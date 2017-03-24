State insurance commissioner fights against 13.8% rate hike

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Insurance is opposing a proposed 13.8 percent average statewide increase in auto insurance rates.

The North Carolina Rate Bureau, which represents the state’s insurance companies, requested the increase in February.

“Since then, Commissioner Mike Causey and Department experts have reviewed the filing thoroughly and determined that a rate increase is not justified based on the data submitted,” the state Department of Insurance said in a news release Friday.

The rate hikes will now go before a hearing officer in September. The hearing officer will listen to experts on both sides of the issue and decide what rate change, if any, is warranted.