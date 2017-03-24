U.S. border officials uncover $163,000 in concealed cash

HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO) — A Yakima, Washington, man was arrested as he tried to cross into Mexico after authorities found more than $163,000 in unreported cash hidden in his luggage, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

The 34 year old was trying to cross from Hidalgo, Texas, into Reynosa, Mexico, by taxi, according to authorities.

Officers uncovered 11 packages containing $163,130 in unreported cash hidden in his luggage, border authorities said.

Officers seized the cash and arrested the man, who was turned over to Homeland Security agents.

People are allowed to carry any amount of cash into or out of the U.S., however, amounts larger than $10,000 must be reported to border agents.