Wake County business owners wary about plans to revamp railroad bridges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A multi-million dollar project to raise roads over several wake county railroad crossings is also raising concerns from business owners.

Planners expect more train and car traffic in the near future, so they want to build bridges over the tracks at seven spots.

But several small business owners in the area say they’re concerned about closures during construction.

“At what point are they going to shift traffic?” said James Cardona, who owns Cafe Capistrano, which overlooks one of the crossings. “Are they going to create a secondary road first, for traffic to keep flowing? Or are they going to block it off? If they block it off at both ends, it could be devastating for my business.”

The state Department of Transportation is holding public meetings to discuss the proposed changes. More information is available here.