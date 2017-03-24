Woman intentionally plows into people in Wal-mart parking lot, police say

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 23-year-old woman was arrested after police said she intentionally plowed into customers in a Wal-Mart parking lot Sunday night.

Police said Jessica Malicoat, of Hayward was the woman caught on surveillance camera ramming her car into people at the store parking lot, according to Union City Police.

Tips led to the arrest, police said.

She attempted to return some batteries but was denied and left the store agitated. The woman then went to her car, backed out of the stall, and almost hit a family walking behind the car, police said.

She then kept backing up, hitting numerous people, according to police.

The woman almost hit a 3-year-old and her mother, who both ran out of the way of the car, police said. The suspect then sped out of the parking lot, causing pedestrians to run out of the way.

She was transported to Santa Rita Jail where she awaits arraignment.

“The Union City Police Department would like to extend our appreciation to the members of the community who reached out to our agency and aided in the identification and apprehension of the suspect,” police said.

Malicoat will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon, police said.