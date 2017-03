CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A deadly crash shut down all lanes on I-85 northbound near Sam Wilson Road early Saturday morning.

Highway Patrol says a driver slammed into the back of a semi truck just before 5 a.m. The car went up in flames.

Troopers confirmed one person died.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they are searching for another driver involved in the crash that fled the scene.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.