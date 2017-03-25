33 child porn images found on NC man’s cell phone, officials say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) — Alamance County Sheriff Office investigators say they’ve found 33 images of child pornography on Adrian Rodriguez’s cell phone resulting in 33 third degree sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

This is on top of a charge for solicitation of a child by computer for a sex act and a dissemination of harmful material to a minor charge from last week, authorities say.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s office says Rodriguez, 31, thought he was trying to have sex with a 13-year-old girl, but it was really a deputy sheriff.

Rodriguez’s bond was already at $100,000. It was increased by $500,000 for the additional charges.

Investigators say even more charges may be coming depending on how the investigation turns out.