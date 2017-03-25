Armed suspects duct tape 2 during store robbery in Clayton, officials say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton authorities are looking for two men who taped up two people while robbing a convenience store on Friday evening.

The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. at La Nueva Frontera at 10499 U.S. Highway 70 Business West in Clayton, according to Clayton officials.

The store’s owner was alone when the pair walked in, with one of the suspects carrying a handgun, according to officials.

The pair then taped the store owner’s hands and feet. While the pair were looking for cash, a shopper walked in and that person was also had his hands and feet taped.

The suspects took the shopper’s wallet, according to officials. No one was injured.

Surveillance cameras captured photos of the two suspects and their car outside the store.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspects or know where they are to call Clayton Police Detective Isaiah Ruffin at 919-553-1570 or the Clayton Crime Stoppers at 919-359-TIPZ (8479).

Callers can remain anonymous.