Candlelight service planned for NC teen found dead behind school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — The family of Tyshaud Brown, a teen that was found dead behind Allenbrook Elementary School Wednesday, is holding a candlelight service Sunday.

The family says the vigil will be held 1221 Alleghany Street across the street from Phillip O’Berry High School at 7:45 p.m. Sunday night.

Relatives say they last saw Tyshaud Tuesday evening when he left home and said he going to the park to meet a friend.

Tyshaud’s mother says while he was at the park, he took a cell phone video and posted it to his social media page. Family members say they never saw or heard from Tyshaud again.

The family filed a missing persons report Wednesday morning and his body was later found Wednesday afternoon. A police source says a school custodian discovered Tyshaud’s body behind Allenbrook Elementary School.

Police have not said if they have a suspect or a person of interest.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral expenses.

