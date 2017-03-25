Fundraiser held in Garner for family of girl killed in Wake County crash

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Earlier this month, 5-year-old Madison Harper was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Wake County.

On Saturday, the community in Garner came together to remember Madison and help her family in their time of need.

Moonrunner’s Saloon, the bar where Madison’s mother Stephanie Harper works, held a fundraiser for the family.

The Harper family says for the past few weeks they’ve been living a nightmare since the crash on March 11.

The family wasn’t sure if they were going to make it to the fundraiser, but they say they’re so happy they did.

The family said that seeing a crowd of people, wearing their orange shirts, which was Madison’s favorite color, really put a smile on their face.

The bar started a GoFundMepage to help Harper and her husband pay their bills and funeral expenses right after the deadly crash happened.

More than 100 people packed the bar Saturday to show support for the family.

All of the proceeds Saturday — as well as the money raised from selling orange shirts made in Madison’s memory — will go to the family. The Harpers say they’re going to miss everything about their daughter, but having help right now means everything to them.

“We can’t express how thankful we are,” said Stephanie Harper, Madison’s mother.

“We’re so thankful. I don’t even know the words for it. Everybody has been the best from my regular customers to people I’ve never even met and to my owners and to my staff I mean everybody’s been amazing,” she added.

If you’d like to help out the Harpers you can donate to their GoFundMe page, or visit Moonrunner’s Saloon to buy an orange shirt.