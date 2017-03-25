Man sought in murder of NC grandmother, who was shot in front of her home, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WFMY) – High Point Police have obtained warrants for the arrest of Lashawn Kentarius Marshall who is accused of murdering a 74-year-old.

According to police Marshall is considered armed and dangerous.

Josie Lindsay was murdered on Tuesday.

Police responded to a shots fired call on Langford Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Police say Lindsay died a short time later at the scene.

Neighbors who talked to WFMY say they’re devastated.

They say Lindsay had children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of her own but treated everyone like family.

“She was one of the nicest ladies in the community,” explains neighbor Terry Winchester. “She would give you the shirt off her back if she could. She would feed the whole community; didn’t meet a stranger.”

Anyone with information on Marshall’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000, or 911.

