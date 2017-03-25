10 displaced after North Hills apartment and clubhouse fire

Published: Updated:

RALEIGH,N.C. (WNCN) – Ten people are displaced after a 2-alarm fire destroyed four apartments and the adjoining clubhouse at North Hills at Town Center early Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

Emergency dispatchers received the call around 5:15 a.m. for the fire on Millbrook Green Drive.

Officials say approximately 70 firefighters total responded to the massive fire and no one was injured

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.

 

