Officials seek help finding missing endangered Rocky Mount teen

By Published:
Moss in a photo from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have issued an alert for a missing endangered teen, officials said.

Tysheka Zhane Moss, 19, was last seen in the area of 608 Daughtridge St. in Rocky Mount, authorities said in a Silver Alert Saturday morning.

Moss is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 102 pounds has brown hair and long brown hair, officials said.

Moss was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and faded blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Tysheka Zhane Moss should call Sgt. J. Edmonds at the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.

