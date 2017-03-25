Tar Heel players sum up relationships with one word: ‘love’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WNCN) — Die-hard Tar Heels fans have learned a lot about their team this season.

They know how dominant North Carolina can be in the paint, they know about the dangerous guard combo of Joel Berry and ACC Player of the Year Justin Jackson.

But Saturday, the guys on the team gave some insight into how their relationship is off the court.

It’s a relationship that can only be described by one word: love.

“I think that’s what drives us throughout this tournament. We love each other so much and want to play for each other,” said junior forward Theo Pinson.

“We don’t want this journey to end so it makes us play even harder during the games to not want this journey to end, but keep going so we can have more fun moments, and keep spending time together,” he added.

Pinson is not alone, several Tar Heels fans want the team’s season to continue, too.

North Carolina lines up against Kentucky on Sunday afternoon at 5:05 p.m. on CBS North Carolina.