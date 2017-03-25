Teen murder suspect dies after being found unresponsive in Wake County jail

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen charged in the killing of a man found on a Raleigh greenway Sunday was found unresponsive at the Wake County Detention Center and later died, officials say.

Jose Humberto Lara-Pineda, 18, was charged with murdering Fredys Odilo Del Cid Ramos, 28, who died of an apparent strangulation, according to a release sent by Raleigh police.

Ramos’ body was found Sunday in a wooded area by cyclists on the Capital Area Greenway near the Pines of Ashton Apartments. The address provided for the location of the body was the 3200 block of Calumet Drive.

“During the intake and classification process Pineda was secured in single-occupancy cell,” Wake County officials said.

On Tuesday at 5:55 pm., Pineda was found unresponsive in his cell from self-inflicted injuries, according to Wake County officials.

On Wednesday, Wake County officials were notified by Wake Medical Center that Pineda was deceased.

This incident is currently under investigation.