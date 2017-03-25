Wilson man leads officers on car and foot chases in 2 counties, authorities say

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina Highway Patrol said they were involved in a high-speed chase in Jones County Friday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a trooper said he clocked a car going at an excessive speed, along US Highway 70 near the NC 41 Exit, according to Trooper Kirk of the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

The trooper activated his lights, but the car didn’t stop.

A short chase ensued before Trooper Kirk applied a pit maneuver to stop the car, resulting in it rolling over.

The driver then got out and fled on foot, officials said.

Two passengers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. One of the passengers, the owner of the car, is charged with allowing an unlicensed person to drive and failure to maintain active insurance.

Both passengers also received seat belt violations.

Around 2 a.m., a Craven County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a person matching the description of the man who fled the initial wreck.

The deputy attempted to stop the man, who then took off on foot again. He was eventually arrested, and identified as 25-year-old Kyale Taylor II of Wilson.

Taylor has been charged with felony flee to elude arrest, speeding, driving while license revoked, and reckless driving.

He also has a flee to elude charge pending in Craven County from an incident in early March.

Taylor was booked in the Jones County Detention Center under a $45,000 bond.