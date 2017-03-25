Woman driving NC car is shot when gun flies loose inside vehicle

By Published:
An area near the location of the shooting. WNCT photo

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A woman is expected to recover after an early Saturday morning shooting, according to Greenville Police.

The shooting happened in a moving vehicle around 3 a.m. Saturday near Ridge Place.

All four occupants of the car reported they were traveling on Hooker Road toward Ridge Place.  As the driver made a right turn onto Ridge Place, a handgun belonging to the back left passenger fell to the floor.

In an attempt to catch the gun, the back left passenger accidentally pressed the trigger and the gun discharged, striking the driver in the back.

The driver of the car was transported to Vidant Medical Center for treatment and is expected to recover.

The rear left passenger, Joshua Strong, was cited for discharging a firearm within city limits.

The gun was legally owned and detectives determined there was no foul play involved.

