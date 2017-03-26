2-vehicle crash blocks traffic on New Hope Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash on New Hope Road in Raleigh briefly closed part of the road on Sunday afternoon.

The two-vehicle wreck happened around 2:45 p.m. on New Hope Road at Woodlawn Drive, according to a CBS North Carolina photographer on the scene.

Northbound New Hope Road was closed for several minutes at Buffaloe Road.

Vehicles are now traveling north on New Hope Road, but are forced to use the center lane for travel.

An ambulance was on the scene, but it was unclear if anyone was seriously injured.

In photos from the scene, one car in the wreck could be seen with driver-side damage with the rear of the car resting on top of a guardrail.