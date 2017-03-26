Dr. Campbell: Osteoporosis-related fractures may be deadlier for men

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Men are more likely than women to die after suffering an osteoporosis-related fracture, researchers report. This past week, new research was presented at the American Academy of Orthopedic surgeons meeting in San Diego.

1. What is osteoporosis and how common is it?

Osteoporosis is a disease where bones become weak and brittle. It affects more than 44 million Americans. The greatest health risk related to osteoporosis is broken bones. It contributes to about 2 million fractures a year, with women suffering more of these broken bones than men.

2. What did the new study show?

In this study, researchers analyzed data from more than 1 million Americans, aged 65 and older, who had osteoporosis and suffered a fracture between 2005 and 2009. They found that the death rate one year after a fracture was almost 19 percent for men and 13 percent for women. In addition, women were five times more likely to suffer an initial fracture than men, but had a slightly lower risk for subsequent fractures within three years of the first fracture.

3. Who is at risk?

There are many risk factors but here are a few to know

• Age—bone density peaks at age 30

• Gender—women four times more likely

• Family history

• Bone structure—petite and thin at higher risk

• Smoking

• Alcohol use

4. What can you do to avoid osteoporosis related fractures?

It is especially important for young women to begin prevention early as they are at highest risk.

• Do strength training and weight-bearing exercise

• Make sure you get enough calcium and vitamin D from your diet—your doctor may also prescribe supplements

• Talk with your doctor about bone density tests

